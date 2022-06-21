Central Western Daily

Codi Quinn treated as an adult in Orange Local Court following two mid-range drink-driving arrests

By Court Reporter
June 21 2022 - 2:30am
TREATED AS AN ADULT: The p-plater was caught drink-driving twice in a single month and the second time he was caught because he was driving at night without his headlights on. FILE PHOTO

A 17-year-old boy who was caught mid-range drink-driving twice in a month has been convicted as an adult in an open court in Orange.

Local News

