A 17-year-old boy who was caught mid-range drink-driving twice in a month has been convicted as an adult in an open court in Orange.
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk tried to raise the case in Orange Children's Court where the teenager could remain anonymous.
Magistrate David Day refused however, and decided to instead sentence the teen as an adult in Orange Local Court, which is an option for driving matters citing that not only did he do it twice but his driver's licence was suspended the second time.
"He was engaged in adult activities, he should be engaged as an adult and not as a juvenile," Mr Day said.
Mr Maksymczuk said Codi Shannon Quinn, from east Orange, would plead guilty to the three offences.
Mr Maksymczuk emphasised that Quinn was only 17 years old and said his prospects of rehabilitation were high and he's employed as an apprentice heavy diesel mechanic who needs to drive for work.
"He is young, he accepts he did a stupid thing," he said.
"He's got his whole life ahead of him," Mr Day said in response to Mr Maksymczuk raising the issue of rehabilitation.
Quinn was caught the first time about midnight on May 1, 2022, after police stopped him near the intersection of Moulder Street and Anson Street in Orange.
Quinn handed over a P1 licence and when asked if he had consumed any alcohol said no.
However, a breath test returned a positive result so he was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
While he was being escorted to the breath analysis room he said he drank three Woodstock bourbons and his last drink was a 6pm.
He was slightly unsteady, had bloodshot eyes and his speech appeared to be slow.
On analysis he returned a mid-range reading of 0.117.
Police suspended his driver's licence that night however, he was was caught driving again at 11.35pm on May 21 at Wyee Road, in the Lake Macquarie suburb of Morisset, having attracted police attention because his headlights were off.
Two other people were in the car and he admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the night.
He returned a positive breath test and was taken to Morisset Police Station where he told the police he drank three or four Woodstock bourbon cans and his last drink was between 5pm and 8pm.
On analysis he returned a mid-range reading of 0.082
Mr Maksymczuk requested Mr Day give Quinn a good behaviour bond without a conviction so Quinn would be able to continue his employment.
"The court could look at this matter with some leniency," he said.
However, Mr Day said on the night of the first offence Quinn's alcohol reading was 0.117 and as a p-plater Quinn had a zero alcohol limit.
"If he didn't feel affected at that reading then he's got a problem," Mr Day said.
"Everyone is affected at 0.1. He shouldn't have been drinking at all."
Mr Day also said Quinn's driver's licence was suspended on the second occasion.
He convicted Quinn and placed him on a six-month Community Correction Order for the first offence.
For the May 21 offences Mr Day also fined Quinn $330 and convicted him without further penalty.
Mr Day also gave Quinn a three-month concurrent driving disqualification for all three offences and he ordered him to have an interlock device fitted to his car for 12 months for the two drink-driving offences.
"I'm not going to take into account the police suspension because that didn't seem to work," he said.
