A woman and her two children have been left distressed after the house they were in was shot at multiple times on Monday night.
Officers from the Chifley Police District were called to the home on Bannerman Crescent, Kelso - which is in Bathurst - shortly after 9pm on Monday, June 20 and found several shots had struck the front of the single-level brick building.
A 40-year-old woman and her children - a boy almost three years old and a girl aged six months - were inside at the time; they were not injured but were distressed by the incident.
A crime scene was established and a canvass conducted of the area.
A number of items have been seized and taken for forensic examination.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Bathurst Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
