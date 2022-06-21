A free skateboarding and scooter workshop for children will be held at Orange Skatepark this Saturday.
Sessions for "beginner to intermediate" skill levels are planned, with all equipment provided.
A jumping castle and free barbeque will also be at the event, while a skateboard and helmet will be raffled.
"We like to provide a range of opportunities for all children and young people to enjoy," organiser Annette Meyers said.
"Skating is a popular activity for lots of young people so we wanted to be able to help them learn new skills and have fun.
"The aim of the event is to help connect the community and provide an opportunity for young people to learn new skills, have fun, and do something new in the community."
The event is co-hosted by Centacare Bathurst, Early Childhood & Community Programs, and the TOTEM Collective, with subsidies from the NSW Department of Communities and Justice.
Spaces are still available, and can be booked online.
The workshop will run between 10am and 2pm on Saturday 25 June 2022, at the Orange Skatepark on Orchard Grove Road.
