Central Western Daily

Skateboard and scooter workshop for kids at Skatepark in Glenroi

WD
By William Davis
Updated June 21 2022 - 2:14am, first published 1:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Centacare Bathurst organiser Melanie Meehan at the Orange Skatepark.

A free skateboarding and scooter workshop for children will be held at Orange Skatepark this Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.