ORANGE'S economic recovery was given a vote of confidence by Regional Express on Wednesday with the airline announcing it was returning its services out of Spring Hill to pre-COVID levels.
The airline on Wednesday told the Australian Stock Exchange it was increasing services to 11 major regional centres in NSW, Victoria and South Australia with Orange one of four centres to have services grow by a third.
At the moment, Rex operates three return services to Sydney from Orange on weekdays. It's expected the airline will add an extra daily service as well as an extra Sunday service to Sydney.
Dubbo's services will also increase, by 25 per cent.
The extra services will begin on July 4 and tickets are now on sale.
General Manager of Network Strategy Warrick Lodge said Rex was responding to the regional centres' rate of recovery after the pandemic.
"Rex is dedicating considerable resources to meet this demand," Mr Lodge said.
"These improved schedules will see us operating more flights on our regional network than pre-COVID and mark a significant turning point for the airline as we return to profitability."
Last month, Rex revealed it was scrapping five routes, including Bathurst, at the end of this month. The airline is also withdrawing from Grafton, Lismore, Kangaroo Island and Ballina.
The cuts coincide with the end of the Federal Government's Regional Airline Network Support (RANS) program.
From June 27, Rex will also be withdrawing from the Sydney to Cooma route, which has recorded less than 2000 passengers in the last 12 months.
"We are confident that FY23 will see a great improvement in the financial performance of our regional operations since Rex will only operate on densely patronized regional routes where the load factors and yields will be much more favourable," Mr Lodge said.
"It pains us to have to abandon half a dozen marginal regional routes after decades of faithful service."
The 11 cities and the increase in services are:
Sydney return: Albury 25 per cent, Broken Hill 50 per cent, Coffs Harbour 67 per cent, Dubbo 25 per cent, Orange 33 per cent, Griffith 33 per cent, Merimbula/Moruya 15 per cent, Port Macquarie 33 per cent, Wagga Wagga 67 per cent.
Melbourne return: Mildura 33 per cent.
Rex is Australia's largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab 340 and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to 62 destinations throughout all states in Australia.
In addition to the airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator) and the two pilot academies, Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat.
