Central Western Daily

Orange records 17th day of single digit temperatures, June 14, 2022, to near record run of July 1989

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:01am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL RUGGED UP: Crowds watch on during Monday's final of the under 14s state junior rugby championship at Orange. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

It's winter in Orange, so it's not shocking to think the start of June has been uncomfortably chilly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Deputy Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.