Central Western Daily

'They find you a spot and say take it or leave it': Andrew Rutledge on why Orange needs its own PET scanner

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:05am, first published June 13 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THE CLOSER THE BETTER: Andrew Rutledge travelled to the Nepean for a PET scan.

CANCER survivor Andrew Rutledge has thrown his support behind calls to complete Orange's oncology service with the installation of a PET scanner.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.