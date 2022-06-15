Central Western Daily

Regional Express will return its Orange services to pre-COVID levels, reflecting the district's strong economic recovery

By Kate Bowyer
Updated June 15 2022 - 4:54am, first published 3:00am
PRE-COVID LEVELS: Rex has announced a 33 per cent increase in services for Orange passengers, Rex General Manager of Network Strategy Warrick Lodge has said.

ORANGE'S economic recovery was given a vote of confidence by Regional Express on Wednesday with the airline announcing it was returning its services out of Spring Hill to pre-COVID levels.

