Bill Trimmer knows a thing or two about fruit.
For four decades he was employed at the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment. For five of those, he was the district's very own fruit officer.
So when he heard the news that there were plans by the NSW Government to drastically reduce the number of people allowed to 'pick your own' fruit on farms, he was outraged.
"I thought 'how could it be'. Someone is really out of the reality of the show," he said.
"That's a huge loss for farms. It's laughable."
Under the proposal, the maximum number of people and events that places offering pick your own services could have would be either 52 event days per year with up to 30 guests per event, or ten event days per year with up to 50 guests per event.
A report released by the NSW Government said that the new system sought to "protect agricultural land and secure it as a resource for food production for future generations."
"The NSW Government is committed to supporting regional NSW recover from the impacts of natural disasters and Covid-19," it read.
"The department is proposing changes to make it easier for farmers to use their land in new and innovative ways to complement their existing businesses. This includes tourism activities such as farm experiences, cellar doors and farm stay accommodation."
But Mr Trimmer, who has his own set of fruit trees at his Forest Reefs property, is convinced that should the proposal move forward, it could spell the end of many a business.
"It would be the end. The growers aren't getting a fair go on the Sydney market already. What leeway is there for the grower to get a fair go," he said.
"It doesn't give any encouragement to people to produce fruit of any quality."
Asked if he thought something like this would have ever gone ahead during his days with the Department of Ag, he quickly responded: "It certainly wouldn't have happened in my time."
"It would be tricky business to keep fruit pickers under control already, but it's not going to be helped by regulating the numbers.
"Growers have better things to be doing than counting the number of people picking fruit."
The government expects changes to come into effect in July 2022.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
