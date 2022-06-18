LOCAL legends Sarah Donoghue and Tony Ford have donated decades-worth of blood at Orange's blood bank on Kite Street since the age of 18.
To date, they've racked up an estimated figure of 900 saved lives between them - which is well-worthy of mention, even outside of June 13 to 19 being National Blood Donor Week.
"Don't be frightened to give blood," Tony Ford said.
"It's very rewarding and the life you save might be your own one day."
Fast-approaching his 64th birthday, Mr Ford says he clocked up somewhere near the 150 mark in blood donations.
An avid A positive (A+) blood donor today still, he says there were "no dramas" when it came to first rolling his sleeve up - which he's continued to do for around four decades.
"I was talking to someone and they said they needed blood, there was something medical going on for them, and I said yeah sure I'll do it, no dramas at all," Mr Ford said.
"And you never know when you might need blood yourself, so I've just given it for that simple fact as well, you know - that one day I might be the one in an accident and if I need blood, it's there."
With being able to help people just by taking a seat, "all you could want" treatment from staff and a homemade milkshake - with a side of choc-chic cookies to top it off - it's a pretty neat deal by the sounds of it.
A key barrier for many, though, is usually the fact that it also involves a 16-gauge needle and seeing your own blood.
However, the trade-off is that those who are both eligible and brave enough to do it, are very literally saving peoples' lives.
"If you tell the staff that you're feeling a bit anxious, [staff are] really good with supporting people through that," Sarah Donoghue said.
"I've witnessed that - where people might be scared or they don't like needles - but they're extremely supportive and caring, so, just try and give it a go."
For Ms Donoghue, with a blood type of O positive (O+), her tally is at exactly 140 donations to the present day, with the majority of her figure a result of fortnightly plasma sessions.
While she wasn't certain why she first got into it some 20-odd years ago, she's certain with why she's continued to donate ever since.
"It's just something I'd always wanted to do and I remember anxiously waiting until I turned 18 so I could start to donate," she said.
"I must've heard about it somewhere and decided it was a good thing to do and I know now that it's an easy way to help save three lives, each time you do it."
According to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, blood donations are needed every 18 seconds.
With more than 8.3 million Australians estimated to need blood in their lifetime, the weight of it being a worthwhile cause is tremendous.
"The potential to save peoples' lives, I mean, I can't do that any other way; so, a half hour or hour of my life doing blood donations - it's not much to sacrifice for somebody's health," Ms Donoghue said.
"And occasionally, you'll get an email or a text message saying your blood's gone to a certain hospital to help somebody and you know, you get a bit of a fuzzy feeling inside when that happens."
Between donating whole blood, giving both red and white cells, or a longer sitting to donate plasma - where cells are separated, returning the white cells to the donor thereafter - both methods are not only lifechanging for the recipients, but are also surprisingly beneficial to the donors themselves.
Research says that not only does it offer "free mini physicals" each time a donator presents to a blood bank, but it can also lower blood pressure - with strong links to reducing the likelihood of a heart attack, including lowering the impacts of depression, to name a few.
"It definitely helps to reduce cardiovascular risk factors," Director of transfusion medicine at New York's Weill Cornell Medical Center, Dr Robert A. DeSimone said.
"If your hemoglobin is too high, blood donation helps to lower the viscosity of the blood, which has been associated with the formation of blood clots, heart attacks, and stroke."
Treating trauma, shock and burn victims, including helping in the treatment of cancer conditions and more, the feel-good benefits and donor-treatment afterwards, is without parallel.
"The staff, they're terrific and they can't do enough for you - happy-go-lucky, easy to talk to - they spoil you, really," Mr Ford says.
"It takes about an hour-and-a-half to donate plasma, but I make sure that I've got a day where I'm not in a hurry and there's no rush; you can sit down and have a yarn, and then you get a milkshake and a couple of chocolates at the end - I enjoy that, can't beat it."
Ms Donoghue echoed this, saying although sometimes her "veins like to run and hide", she's never had anything but a positive experience at Kite Street's blood bank.
"They're just great, you can't ask for anything better and it doesn't matter who's there on whatever day you go, all of the staff are just fabulous," she said.
"I usually go after work and you might've had a hard day at work and you're just like, oh this is nice and relaxing - everyone's so lovely and there's always so welcoming, happy and cheery."
For those able to and courageous, and with the country's demand calling for a new donor every five minutes, call 13 14 95 to make an appointment with your local blood bank.
More information and to book an online appointment, head to the Lifeblood website.
