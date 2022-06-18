Central Western Daily
Good News

Orange blood donors Sarah Donoghue and Tony Ford have saved near 900 lives between them

EG
By Emily Gobourg
June 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVES SAVED AT 420: Long-term blood donor, Orange's Sarah Donoghue has made exactly 140 blood donations to date, with every intention to increase the figure. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

LOCAL legends Sarah Donoghue and Tony Ford have donated decades-worth of blood at Orange's blood bank on Kite Street since the age of 18.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.