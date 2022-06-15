Central Western Daily

NSW Government announces $200 million for redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 15 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 10:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG NEWS: Mayor Robert Taylor, MLC Sam Farraway, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor and Western NSW Local Health District CEO Mark Spittal. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

"I'M very excited about this."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.