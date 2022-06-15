Protesters staged a 'vigil' outside Deputy Premier Paul Toole's office on Wednesday as they called for help for injured workers.
NSW Injured Workers Campaign Network member Joe Maric travelled from Orange to take part in the protest to bring attention to injured workers who have taken their own lives while waiting for claims to be resolved and being subject to the current compensation scheme.
Advertisement
Mr Maric also spoke out against icare saying its "bleeding of funds" has disadvantaged many citizens on workers' compensation seeking treatment.
"Here we have a situation where injured workers aren't being looked after, while their executives were receiving massive bonuses. That alone tells you what's wrong with the scheme," Mr Maric said.
"This system is not good for injured workers, it hasn't lowered premiums for employers and it isn't getting workers back to work in a timely fashion."
Backed by Unions NSW, who claim benefit payments declined by 25 per cent "in just five years at the same time [as] icare's surplus increased by the billions", the injured workers want to bring attention to the fact the 2012 changes have hindered support for injured workers.
NSW Injured Workers Campaign Network moderator Annette Thorncraft is living with complex regional pain syndrome after falling off a ladder at work and said her situation has worsened due to flaws in the system.
"The workers' compensation system is set up to give you roadblocks that prevent access to the necessary medical treatment," Ms Thorncraft said.
"We're challenging the state government to change the laws and look at the results of their actions."
The 'vigil' was one of three events held across the state, with the other two occurring in Penrith and Hornsby.
Ms Thorncraft said the sites were selected as the three MPs - Mr Toole, Penrith MP Stuart Ayres and Hornsby MP Matt Kean - were all in government when the changes were brought in 10 years ago.
"These MPs were instrumental in bringing these terrible changes into place," she said.
"Nobody has heard the cries of injured workers. We've been on our own crying out for help for the past decade, and this is the first time we've come together to actively campaign for change."
Ms Thorncraft said 3650 emails were sent to MPs in the current government from injured workers across NSW.
"The fairy-tale that says injured workers are well cared for is wrong. We desperately need help," she said.
A 2021 review found 53,000 injured workers were owed $38 million after they were underpaid between 2012-2019 due to calculation errors.
Advertisement
A state government spokesperson said icare made close to $4 billion in payments to recipients in the 2021 financial year.
"The NSW Government is continuing to improve the worker's compensation scheme in response to recommendations in the icare and State Insurance and Care Governance Act 2015 Independent Review undertaken by the Hon. Robert McDougall QC," they said.
"In April 2021, Mr McDougall made 49 recommendations that the NSW Government accepted in full, including legislative amendment required to improve the governance, role clarity and regulatory oversight of the scheme that the State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA) oversees, including icare.
"The NSW Government passed State Insurance and Care Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 in the Legislative Assembly, but Labor is still refusing to support the Bill and insisting on amendments previously voted down in the Legislative Assembly.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.