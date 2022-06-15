Central Western Daily
Watch

NSW Injured Workers Campaign Network calls for changes to workers' compensation system

By Sam Bolt and Tanya Marschke
June 15 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Protesters staged a 'vigil' outside Deputy Premier Paul Toole's office on Wednesday as they called for help for injured workers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.