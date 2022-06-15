Sophia De Vries says she still can't wipe the smile from her face.
One of two Orange-based students who shone at the Western NSW 2022 NSW Training Awards in Mudgee, Miss De Vries and Sam Kiho were recognised as young achievers at the annual event, which identifies students, teachers, trainees and apprentices who have earned outstanding achievement in the vocational education and training sector.
For the Goulburn-born Miss De Vries, attaining a Certificate III in Customer Engagement - a Digital Service Representative traineeship hosted by HVTC and Goulburn's Service NSW - is something she says she won't regret.
"I loved my traineeship and if I could do it all over again, I would," Miss De Vries said.
"It was a really good experience, especially to get into an organisation, and it's definitely been a great stepping stone."
From her traineeship, Miss De Vries was then able to move up into the role of Customer Service Representative, where she's now potentially looking at a longer-term leadership position.
Though, this new opportunity and its award to recognise her high-achieving efforts throughout, is just one of the young woman's two highlights from the awards event - with Miss De Vries taking out the western region's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year.
"I'm so honoured - I can't wipe the smile off my face," she said.
"I was so shocked and I was lost for words on the stage - I had a speech prepared, but I was just stumbling - because I had no idea that I was the winner and that I could potentially win.
"And credit to all of the other amazing candidates too, because it was definitely a hard pick between all of us - so, a big congratulations to them, as well."
Having now secured the regional title, Miss De Vries will be off to interview for the state award in Sydney next month, with her ultimate goal to send a wave of motivation both back home, and throughout the wider Indigenous Australian community.
"I'm very proud and I am feeling proud to be representing my mob from Goulburn, the Gundungurra people," she said.
"And I hope that by me winning an award, it gives someone else inspiration to do amazing things for the community and their mob as well."
NSW Upper House MP, Sam Farraway congratulated both of the Orange students for their "dedication and drive", with the politician making particular note of the level of Miss De Vries' enthusiasm.
"Sophia's passion is a shining example of the diligence that regional students have in furthering their education," Mr Farraway said.
"She has proven to be an asset to her team by becoming involved in the training and developing of new trainees and team members. I congratulate her on this well-deserved honour."
With Orange's Sam Kiho taking home the western region's award for Vocational Education and Training in Schools Student of the Year - which recognises students who have undertaken VET studies as part of their HSC - Mr Farraway also commended the high-achieving recipient from James Sheahan Catholic High School.
"Sam is studying a Certificate II in Kitchen Operations and thanks to his VET course, is one step closer to achieving his long-term career goal as a high school hospitality teacher," he said.
Describing the room's finalists and winners as "an enormous breadth of talent", Minister for Skills and Training, Alister Henskens noted the relevance of those undergoing VET studies.
"Vocational education and training delivers real life skills for people to help them get the jobs they want and it's great to see so many passionate and enthusiastic young people receiving awards locally," Mr Henskens said.
"The NSW Government is delivering a range of fee-free and low-fee training to help people get a first job, a new job or a better job, and these awards are a great way to highlight the career opportunities that are available right here in NSW."
The state's eight next major regions will conduct its ceremonies throughout the remainder of June, prior to the 2022 NSW Training Awards Presentation, which will be held at Sydney's Town Hall on September 16.
For more information on the awards, visit the Service NSW website.
