ORGANISERS of Orange's first Winter Jazz Festival are cautiously optimistic a second long-weekend musical smorgasbord will go ahead next year.
Run by Jam Orange in conjunction with professional outfit Sydney Improvised Music Association, the Orange Winter Jazz Festival featured 50 events which event coordinator Luke Wilkinson said ran smoothly.
"The main objective for the first [festival] was to not have any hiccups with the concerts, the sound and the musicians. They all turned up except for one COVID case," he said.
"And the second is that people enjoyed themselves.
"To run 50 concerts in the weekend, to get it all organised and have it come off, we were very happy."
However he said there would an extensive debrief before committing to a 2023 event.
"I can't even put my mind around that yet. Before discussing next year, first of all we need to finalise this year, do our debrief and then look at funding issues for next year," he said.
This year's inaugural festival benefitted from a $20,000 grant from Cadia Mine which enabled the booking of artists.
Mr Wilkinson put the numbers attending the festival at between 800 and 900 patrons and musicians combined and said feedback was welcome from all everyone connected to the festival.
Highlights included Mahalia Barnes and Emma Pask who performed at Holy Trinity Church.
Church concerts were a feature of the festival with the Uniting Church, and the Baptist Church also hosting events while The Royal Hotel also offered a packed program.
"I was pleasantly surprised about the attendance at some venues, where they were absolutely packed. And then there were other venues where I thought, this is a little bit disappointing," Mr Wilkinson said
We absolutely want to make this an annual festival but we're not in a position to say anything until we've finalised this festival and had a full debrief .- Winter Jazz Festival coordinator Luke Wilkinson
Inner-west Sydney band Queen Porter Stomp's show at the Cadia Club, or Holy Trinity Hall, was also popular.
"You couldn't get in unless someone left at one stage," Mr Wilkinson said.
Refinement of the program, which offered music virtually non-stop from Friday evening and from 11am to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday across a variety of venues will be something the festival team looks into for future events.
"We absolutely want to make this an annual festival but we're not in a position to say anything until we've finalised this festival and had a full debrief and got all the feedback from people," Mr Wilkinson said.
Ticket sales were also heartening after a slow start.
"In the end we got very close to our budget so we're very happy with that. In the last two or threes weeks they really took off.
"Everyone was telling me that everyone is reluctant to buy things in advance because there's still a bit of a COVID thing around. One of our organisers got COVID and one musician cancelled because of COVID so it's still around that problem, but we were very happy with sales."
The event went ahead with the help of around 70 volunteers and Mr Wilkinson thanked them, saying it wouldn't have got of the ground without their input.
Mr Wilkinson said a decision on a 2023 event would be announced around September.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
