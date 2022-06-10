THROUGHOUT the many unpredictable bouts of COVID-19, many local hubs seized the opportunity to shutdown for differing periods of time, taking advantage of a business restructure and revamping premises.
Run by the Orange Ex-Services Club, its heritage-listed precinct The Country Club has undergone an indoor facelift over the past three years, which will reopen on June 18 to boast a fresh coat of paint, updated furnishings, a dozen TV screens and all-new appliances.
"It was a bit draggy and a bit outdated, so we've added some new furniture from the new club to make it have that different feel for as soon as people come back," OESC CEO, Nathan Whiteside said.
"The layout is the same but we're trying to create a different vibe, so to make it work, we've had to appeal to a lot of different community groups to be able to make it viable."
With the city's $25 million dollar sports precinct project expected to start its earthworks in late June, including the private hospital and upcoming developments across the road, Mr Whiteside says he's hopeful that, with The Country Club being either central to or nieghbouring these bigger sites, the newly-renovated space will attract even more visitors to the southern side of Orange.
"The vibe, so to speak, is to pick-up [retail from] Ronald McDonald House, the Western Care Lodge, the OESC Glee Club will come back, Orange Hawks train next-door, so they'll come here on Thursdays and whatnot, so what we're trying to create is a bit of a community hub - another option in this side of town where there's not much," he said.
"And we're probably 18 months ahead of our time [for] when the stadium will be built, but obviously you could imagine that before people go to watch a game of footy, they'll come here and also, the Shiralee estate - where there's some thousand or more houses planned to be built - that will obviously be something that we'll take advantage of or be that place for them."
Operating hours at this stage, Mr Whiteside says, will be Tuesday to Sunday trading, with a full coffee machine and sit-down café/bistro-style options available from 9am.
The site will also have a 'grab-and-go' menu followed by a luncheon period, including dinner options every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
"We've created a bit of excitement with having another option for the hospital with lunches and functions," Mr Whiteside said.
"We have the same offerings as before - the bar's updated and we'll offer some different products - and we'll ease our way through the winter time, but when summer or spring hits, we've put another lawn in out there; we felt that the outside-style, barbeque set-up area - where we might have a soloist playing out on the verandah - would just create a completely different vibe than what we had before."
With the emerging sports precinct rendering the former-golf course no more, the bowling area at the club will also reopen after some more 'TLC', with a Development Application through Orange City Council already in the pipeline for a second green in the future.
"The bowling green's not quite ready for our bowlers to come home yet, so to speak, but it will be in the coming months - but, obviously this is a bad time of year to be growing grass," Mr Whiteside said.
"We've had a great relationship with Orange City Bowling Club, where our club's been bowling there and that'll continue for a little period until the green's ready to bring them home, but outside of that, we've got some other sub-clubs that come here - the hospital, the wider community, the sporting fields next door, the tradies during the sports stadium build; they might want to have a quiet ale and a feed of an afternoon or evening."
A QR code system to facilitate online ordering will also be a brand new option, where people can either order to collect or place orders ahead of time for eat-in dining.
"Especially for the hospital market, it'll just be really good with their short lunch breaks and short dinner breaks, so that they can quickly order and then come over and get it," the club's marketing manager, Ellie Eveleigh said.
"Or for a group of nurses coming over for a lunch together and things like that; so if we can minimise any delays, but still have that steady trade there - then it'll be really good."
Some of the "country club favourites" will include the usual classics, being steaks, chicken schnitzels and fish and chips, with a range of different burgers and some items from the OESC's current Greenhouse menu - such as the "crowd-pleaser" southern fried chicken dish and an assortment of pizzas.
The grand reopening will have The Country Club doors - which are also freshly branded with the site's own, new logo - formally swinging open for trade again from 9am on Saturday, June 18.
Saturday night raffles will be in full-swing, with club membership cards still valid for use at the newly-revamped facility.
Hiring out the space for functions will also be possible, with those interested advised to contact the OESC club directly on (02) 6362 2666.
