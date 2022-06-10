It started in 1923 and is older than the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
It's survived a World War, the coronavirus and seen 23 Australian prime ministers.
You guessed it - Astley Cup is back!
And Orange High School wants it back in its hands after last winning in 2016.
No one knows the keys to winning the Cup better than OHS teacher Chloe Barrett, who was the last school captain to lift the trophy and a quick message at Friday's pep rally delivered students exactly what they need to hear.
"There was a lot of doubt to whether we could take out the Cup (that year)," she announced.
"I wouldn't say we weren't the most amazing athletes - well we were - but the one thing that got us through was everyone (supporting).
"This year if we want to take it out we all need to get on board, it's not just the athletes and teachers, it's everyone.
"When you're out there and get the chance to spectate and watch what's going on, it's on you guys to get us through and win us these games so we can take the Cup out this year."
After two years of cancellations, the 2022 Astley Cup will (hopefully) mark the beginning of a return to normal for OHS, Bathurst High School and Dubbo College.
Orange High School's rugby league captain, Mack Selwood, believes the events of the last two years adds extra anticipation to the Cup.
"It's huge, it's the first proper one in a long time, every year it's what we look forward to, it's a big staple for our school," he said.
With various past students, and now current teachers, delivering inspirational speeches at OHS's pep rally on Friday morning, Selwood knows how much the Astley Cup means to those that have come before him.
"They've missed it, all the staff are really keen on getting out and watching it because they haven't been able to for so long," explained.
Selwood's team itself will be made up of predominantly Orange Hawks and Bloomfield Tigers players and the captain thought it worth mentioning one of his star players.
"We're looking good, I reckon we've got a good shot," he said.
"Jordan 'The Jet' Johnson has a bit of a mongrel about him (so he'll be one to watch).
"We played Bathurst earlier this year (and know how they go) and Dubbo are always strong - it'll be a real competitive year but I reckon we've got a good shot."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
