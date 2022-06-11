KANGAROO sliders and crocodile skewers were just two of the items on the bush tucker menu as mining and rock technology company, Sandvik hosted a belated barbecue to mark National Reconciliation Week.
While the nationwide week is dated for May 27 to June 3, many of the engineering crew were out-of-action last week.
Though, the company didn't want to pass up on honouring the important milestone, instead opting to postpone the event for Friday, June 10.
"Due to a large number of our employees unable to attend last week, we still wanted to show our respect and acknowledge National Reconciliation Week," Sandvik's parts and service sales representative, Louise Pavy said.
Attending with Wiradjuri elders, deputy mayor of Orange and founder of food group Indigenous Cultural Adventures, Gerald Power catered a 'Bush Tucker Barbecue' for the company's near-30 employees
Privy to cultural events amidst the traditional, edible treats, it's also the first event kind for the mining company.
"We will be having a local elder perform a Welcome to Country and a Smoking Ceremony to bless one of our loaders, which is ready to be floated back out to one of the mine sites," Ms Pavy said.
"We build underground mining equipment and one our loaders is finished after its rebuild, so the ceremony is essentially to bless that machine for good ventures before it goes back out to site."
Sandvik's Community Engagement and Indigenous Participation Advisor, Malita Hegarty also flew in from Brisbane on Friday, to immerse herself in the important, cultural milestone event at the Orange site.
