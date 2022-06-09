Central Western Daily
Good News

'It's what's needed in Orange': Recycling project a boost for Wangarang's future says CEO Kevin McGuire

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
June 9 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WE'LL SORT IT: Wangarang's Tim Hannelly, CEO Kevin McGuire and Matt Lawson are looking forward to providing a premier drink container deposit facility at their Forest Road base. Photo CARLA FREEDMAN

DRIVE-THROUGH recycling could be less than a year away for Orange residents if Wangarang's timeline for the installation of a state-of-the-art container recycling facility is adhered to.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.