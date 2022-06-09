He's only new to Central West Rugby, but Orange Emus second-rower Ollie Harvison knows what this weekend's Country Championship means for his side.
The opportunity for a three-peat stares the Bulls in the face, an achievement never seen in the Country Championships.
And with this weekend being Harvison's debut for the team, the prospect of a treble excites him the most.
"We've got a chance to write our name in the history books which is pretty exciting," he said.
"Dean's (coach Dean Oxley) put the onus on us, there's only so much he can do as a coach.
"He's said 'you guys have an opportunity to make history' and obviously it'd be great to drink out of the cup after that whistle blows on Sunday, he's keen and we're also just as keen."
After plying his trade with Sydney University, Harvison made the move to Orange this year and it's a decision he's loving despite admitting 'it's freezing'.
"It's a good change of pace from Sydney, I was getting over it towards the end so it's good to get back out to in the country," he explained.
"It was a good choice (playing for Emus), I've fitted right in, it's a good club with good people, I'm pretty happy I'm there."
Like his team-mate Simon Uphill, Harvison agrees the speed of Central West Rugby is the main difference between other competitions while the physicality remains the same.
"I would say the main thing is pace, it's a bit of a slower style of rugby here. But in saying that, we play a lot more unstructured footy, we play eyes up footy which is a good change," he said.
"In Sydney it was very structured and you had a set play for every part of the field ... but collisions are just as big, there's some big blokes in the competition."
While spending most of his educational years in Sydney, the second-rower hails from Scone with his junior rugby played with Scone Brumbies.
Despite playing first XV Colts for Sydney Uni along with second and third grade in opens, representing the Blue Bulls will be Harvison's first time donning a representative jersey.
The Emus man was on the radar for coach Dean Oxley before the season started after sharing a mutual friend in Sydney University director of rugby, Nick Ryan.
With three training sessions completed now, Harvison has become fully aware of the standards that come with representing the Blue Bulls.
"We can only play with the cards we're dealt since we can only train on Sundays and most of us have played 80 minutes the day before but in saying that the standard is always really high and when we're there, we're there to get the work done - get in, get it done and get out," he explained.
"There's a really high standard of players, in this competition and the area in general.
"We've been a bit unlucky with injuries, we're missing a couple of our really good players but the depth is really solid and there's some great guys getting around, the standard is very strong."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
