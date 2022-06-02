He's a former Platypi and this weekend, Simon Uphill will come up against some former team-mates.
As the Blowes Clothing Cup reaches round seven, Orange Emus will be looking to bring down the giant killers in Forbes Platypi, fresh from pulling off the upset of the season with a 31-19 win over Cowra Eagles.
To go along with that, Forbes will aim to reverse its last fixture with Emus where the men in green took them down away from home with a 27-15 victory.
They'll have a former Platypi standing in front of them though, as Uphill suits up at either fly-half or inside centre for a must-win fixture.
Having lived in Sydney for the past four years, Uphill's last appearance - before this season - came with Forbes in 2018.
"I knew a lot of the fellas playing (for Emus) so I thought I'd put the boots on for one last time and see how we went," he said.
"I'm really enjoying being back out in the Central West playing bush footy, I'll be lining up against some old mates from Forbes.
"I enjoy bush footy and the comradery that comes with it."
From his time with Forbes, players like Matt Coles and Mahe Fangupo are still running around and both were integral to the side's shock win against Cowra.
Uphill knows it's going to be a tough battle with those two on the field, along with the momentum they've got with them.
"They're coming off a high ... they'll be up for it, they always are, it's a strong competition with Forbes and Emus that stems back 10-20 years ago - they always travel well," he said.
While Uphill has spent quite a few years of his rugby career in the Central West, he also plied his trade for Wests in Canberra, a competition that saw him rub shoulders with some of the country's best.
"A lot of the Brumbies still play there, it's quite a strong competition and has probably grown stronger over the last couple of years," he said.
"A lot of Brumbies stay down there after Super Rugby finishes so it strengthens the competition, there's six or seven teams so it's similar (to Central West) numbers wise.
"(In Central West) the speed is a little bit slower, but physicality wise it's pretty similar."
And while the flyhalf/inside centre possesses plenty of experience, he believes the Emus youngsters don't require too much advice.
"A lot of those younger guys have been around the club for a while so they hold their own," he said.
"It's just about getting those combinations working, we've been a bit unlucky the first few weeks, we haven't had the same combinations week in week out with injuries and unavailability so that's put a dampener on our performance."
"The young blokes bring a lot of enthusiasm to the team each week and especially at that break down so there's no real responsibility being a senior leader."
Orange Emus huge first grade clash with Forbes kicks off 3:15pm at Endeavour Oval.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
