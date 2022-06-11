Central Western Daily
In Depth

Orange book shop and library riding high amid reading resurgence

WD
By William Davis
Updated June 11 2022 - 8:57am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Readers at Orange Preschool. From left to right: Bailey McAnulty, Hudson Carr, Ava Crooks, and Addison Bettinzoli.

Despite the digital age triggering existential fears for the humble book, a reading renaissance appears to be underway in Orange.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.