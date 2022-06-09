Central Western Daily
Photos

Students at Calare Public School celebrate grand opening of new kitchen building

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 9 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COOKING IN STYLE: A mix of years 3 and 4 students from Calare Public School, Jenson Purss, Alice Duedren, Laura Harrison, Claudia Jones and Levi Sherlock on the grand opening day of their new cooking hub. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

PUMPKIN was the star veggie at Calare Public School on Thursday, as students from years 3 and 4 celebrated the 'grand opening' of their brand new cooking hub.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.