Central Western Daily

Man arrested in the Central West and charged over alleged aggravated sexual assault

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been arrested in the Central West following an investigation into the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a woman in Sydney last month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.