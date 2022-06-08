Central Western Daily
Watch

Lion cubs at Taronga Western Plains Zoo receive first health checks

June 8 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taking a close look at a lion's teeth or jabbing one with a needle might not sound like a smart idea, but it's an important job to do at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.