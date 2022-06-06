Another weekend followed by the world renowned MCDONALD ON MONDAY column.
Saturday and Sunday's action wasn't short of entertainment, as CYMS won the Dubbo derby, Mudgee enforced the mercy rule, scores went down to the wire in Nyngan and Panthers knocked over an unbeaten side.
They're smaller town sides with inspirational leaders.
However, it makes things extremely difficult when those leaders are out for an extended time and that's what's faced Lithgow Workies Wolves and Cowra Magpies.
For the Magpies, co-coach Jack Buchanan was ruled out for the season in round three after rupturing his bicep against Orange CYMS while half Warren Williams suffered the same injury in round two against Bathurst Panthers.
Cowra have fought valiantly since with a win over St Pat's in round four and almost taking down CYMS on May 29.
However, it all may have come to a head on the weekend with Mudgee putting the mercy rule on the Magpies.
The Dragons ran riot and without two of its most experienced players, Cowra may be grateful for its upcoming two-week break so they can re-group and focus on what works for them.
Clearly quality talent is there with captain-coach Jack Nobes at hooker and Thomas Rose on the edge but it'll be attitude that gets the Magpies over the line in the remaining fixtures.
Manu Katoa threatened to be a world-beater this season too, however he also hobbled off against Orange CYMS in round three.
His name has been sighted consistently on the Cowra Eagles team-sheet though.
Onto Lithgow, who are without captain-coach Greg Alderson after he was put on report and sent to the bin against Orange Hawks.
The skipper received a three-match suspension after the Hawks game with the first served against St Pat's where they lost 34-8.
After watching two of Workies' games, Alderson is undoubtedly the heart and soul of his side, whether he's filling in on the edge or controlling the kicking game from five-eighth.
The break may be beneficial for Alderson though, with any niggling injuries able to be managed as his side look to make a much-needed assault on the competition in the back half of the season.
Here's one way to get around the NSWRL's point system.
Former Wallaby Beau Robinson made his second appearance for Bathurst St Pat's on Saturday at Lithgow - the ex-Stannies rugby gun lining up in the blue and white against Workies.
Coming off the bench and playing prop, Robinson's stint was a short one.
The former Waratahs and Reds flanker was knocked out while making a tackle in the first half, and there was enough concern there that the game had to be stopped for a period.
Robinson left the field and was on the sideline post game, in a positive sign.
He's likely to have a few weeks off, as per concussion protocol, but if he returns to the 13-man game again this season for St Pat's it's clear, in the albeit brief stint he had on Saturday, that his physicality will be a real bonus for Zac Merrit's side - watch this space.
And as for the NSWRL's point system ... Robinson, who last played at the highest level in the 15-man code in 2011, and has extensive experience at the Super Rugby level, he'll take up just eight points of the St Pat's cap.
We're going to go out and say it: Bathurst Panthers have the best left-edge in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
For a side to lose Jeremy Gordon with suspension and put Group 11 premiership-winner Aidan Ryan in his spot, shows there's some real depth in the Panthers squad.
Couple that with one of the competition's best halves in Willie Wright and leading try-scorer Desmond Doolan on the wing and you've got an unstoppable edge.
That strike power was evident on Sunday as CYMS were left with no answers for the enthusiastic left-side attack.
And as Panthers captain-coach Jake Betts said post-game, 'it's a good problem to have' once Gordon returns to the side.
The look on stand-in Orange CYMS captain Lachie Munro's face said it all on Sunday when asked how grateful he'll be for the long-week bye.
"I'm so grateful (for the break), I think all our team is," he said.
CYMS have been walking wounded, and it wasn't a huge shock to see Panthers come away with a somewhat comfortable 33-18 victory.
You could just see that luck wasn't on CYMS' side.
Five-eighth Joey Lasagavibau was making plays that normally come off, but the last bounce always went the other way.
A chip over the top to winger Liam Wilson rolled out of play and one kick that would normally bounce back into Joey's hands went the other way into the safety of Josh Rivett.
The phrase 'they needed a loss', is one Gus Gould hates.
But let's be real - Gus Gould isn't right about everything, that we do know.
After consistently coming away with victories, coach Dan Mortimer said after his side's 16-14 win against Cowra in round seven, he'd yet to see a 'convincing win' from his side.
With 147 points conceded, CYMS' defensive record is the second-best in the Group 10 pool but it's a long way off Mudgee's 86 and maybe that's where the need for improvement lies if CYMS are to go all the way.
Panthers were simply too enthusiastic on Sunday and it was the wake-up call CYMS needed and the learning opportunity to understand what it'll take to go all the way in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
They'll look to welcome back Mortimer after the bye and an away trip to Lithgow the following week may just be the match they need to gain some momentum heading into the back end of the season.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
