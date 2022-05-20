comment,

I would like to express my extreme disgust and disappointment with Cr Kevin Duffy making threatening comments towards cyclists on Racecourse Road in that he would like to "scatter" them during debate in the chamber on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. This is a verbal threat which is taken seriously within the cycling community, and not something a supposed leader in the community should be saying in any instance, let alone in the public realm of the Council Chamber. I call for an urgent full public apology to the cycling community and a sanction of Mr Duffy in the chamber. This is not acceptable behaviour. I commend Cr Mileto for making a comment on the night in the chamber, however I was disappointed that no further action or comments were made by any other member in the chamber. Orange is developing as a major cycling destination for the state bringing millions in revenue to the community and to have a public figure make these comments is abhorrent, especially from a bus driver who is on the road in a large vehicle all day.

