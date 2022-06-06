Central Western Daily

FOOD Week's James Sweetapple backs NSW plastic bag ban

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated June 6 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUSTAINABLE EVENT: Cally Woodhouse, Kim Dickerson, Christine Whybrow and Ben McNiven with their reusable FOOD Week bags at Forage earlier this year. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

The annual FOOD Week celebration was ahead of the curve when it comes to cutting out single use plastics and its co-president has welcomed the plastic bag ban that came into effect on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.