To say Orange Hawks were up for their round one Peter McDonald Premiership would be an understatement as the boys in blue and grey came up against Group 11 heavyweights, Dubbo CYMS, at Pride Park, Orange. Physicality was the main theme out of Sunday afternoon's fixture as both sides matched each other in intensity with Dubbo and Hawks props Jarryn Powyer and Travis Waninara going hit-up for hit-up in the early stages. However, ball control turned out to be Dubbo's Achilles heel as Hawks won 24-22 in a nail-biter. Hawks captain, Alex Prout, said that defensive intensity was apart of the game plan. "We knew it was going to be pretty physical in the middle, generally they're usually pretty fit so we knew they'd try and play us around the ruck so we just spoke a lot about turning up and making the tackles," he explained. "We knew it would be tough and everyone just dug in, we forced a few errors which helped us out in the end." The delighted skipper added how important it was to start the season well. "I'm really stoked, you can't dream of a better start," he said. "Obviously it's a long season but to get those points in the first round takes a little bit of pressure off but in saying that we've really got to dig in now and get ready for the second round in a few weeks time." A disappointed CYMS coach, Shawn Townsend, believed basic errors were his side's main downfall. "You get what you deserve, we dropped the ball, didn't kick it out (off penalties) - I thought we were pretty poor," he said. "In saying that, Hawks were good, they turned the ball over, mounted a bit of pressure on us and got a couple of good tries from their kicks - we were out enthused." With a tough battle in the middle of field, Townsend said they were fully aware of what lied ahead. "We came here with expectations they were going to be physical, we just dropped so many balls it's not funny - like playing the ball, you learn to play the ball in under 7s," he said. "Not kicking the ball out on penalties, one-on-one strips - you name it, we made them - so we've got a long way to go." Hawks were first to go score down the right short side with Rakai Tuheke creating a two-on-one from dummy half with Jesse Buchan going over. Agile CYMS centre Jyie Chapman helped his side even proceedings taking three defenders with him close to the line before passing to his winger Corey Drew who put second-rower Peter Karydis through a hole and off the nudie run to score. Dubbo's James Stanley was then put on report minutes later with Jake Blimka converting the points to make it 8-6. CYMS were next to score through Stanley after Hawks conceded two penalties in their own half with the forward too big and powerful close to the line as the away side led 12-8. Right on half-time, Prout dummied five metres from the line at hooker before burrowing under the defence to score and make it 14-12. Hawks had two tries in a row after half-time with a bomb contested and dropped by CYMS as Blimka crashed over with the conversion unsuccessful. Dubbo weren't going away though with full-back Alister Beale stepping multiple defenders to make it 18-all. Hawks had the next say with hard working lock Nathan Potts grabbing a deserved try, pouncing on a grubber from half-back Matthew Boss. A chip and chase from Alex Bonham led to a two-on-one with Beale grabbing his second try, however an unsuccessful conversion meant CYMS trailed 24-22 with the full-time whistle blowing a few minutes later for a remarkable Hawks win. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/ce17a791-3ebb-4e6a-8e88-d49918593165.JPG/r891_1064_4987_3378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg