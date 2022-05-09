sport, local-sport,

IT began with a joke about a guest appearance, but now it's become a seriously big coup - Bathurst '75 has added former Socceroos striker Nathan Burns to its Western Premier League playing roster. A Blayney native, Burns spent time as part of the Bathurst '75-Western youth league ranks before going on to a professional career. He played in Europe, represented three different A-League clubs, spent time in Korea, had a stint in the J-League with FC Tokyo and won an Asian Cup with the Socceroos. Now the man who once turned down a $2.6 million deal to play football in the United Arab Emirates has agreed to help out his former club. The star signing had its makings when Burns, who works for Paladin Sports, was delivering playing kit to teams in Bathurst. "One day when he was bringing some stuff down for the Western Youth teams Andrew [Fearnley] and I said to him 'Make a guest appearance' and he said 'Oh yeah, I could do that.' It sort of went on from there," Bathurst '75 co-coach Mark Comerford revealed. "There is no set number on how many games he'll play, he'll look at the draw and say these games suit around his work and personal life. "He's probably looking at a few home games to play when he comes up to visit his Mum and Dad, he still lives in Sydney. "The conversations that we've had is this weekend coming is one that will suit him. We'll see what happens during the week, but at this stage that is where we're at." The experience that 34-year-old Burns brings to Bathurst '75 is extensive. Burns earned his first international cap in season 2004-05 with the Australian under 17 Joeys, went on to represent his country at under 20s and under 23s level then made his Socceroos debut in 2007. Burns went on to play 24 games for the Socceroos and scored three goals in national colours. At A-League level he played for Adelaide United, the Newcastle Jets and had two stints with Wellington Phoenix. It was his first season with the Phoenix that Burns really excelled, claiming the 2014-15 Johnny Warren Medal as the A-League Player of the Year. He netted 13 goals that campaign and in his debut for Phoenix, became the first player in the history of the club to score a hat-trick. "I think it's good exposure for our club, Bathurst football, Western Premier League, it's going to be a good thing for some of the players as well just to have him around," Comerford said. "The things he can contribute with what he says before games, at half-time and after games, things like that will be great. "Like I said, there's no commitment on how many games he'll play ... we'll just see how things fit, it's a fair drive for him, and if it works it works. "But from out point of view it's going to be good to promote the sport, it creates a bit of interest, people will talk about it and hopefully it will get a few people along to watch." Burns is expect to make his maiden Western Premier League appearance at Proctor Park this Saturday when Bathurst '75 takes on Lithgow from 5pm.

