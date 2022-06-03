It just gets better and better.
That's the verdict from Orange Netball Association's third installment of Indigenous round after a day full of activities last weekend.
A smoking ceremony led by Jordan Boney, along with dances from different groups meant the round couldn't have got off to a better start with round coordinator Taleise Pickavance delighted by the support.
"It was really great to see people get involved during cleansing," she said.
"It makes me very proud and happy to be a part of that and help be one of the organisers.
"People might not be able to experience that in everyday life so it's important to share aspects of aboriginal culture."
With Indigenous and non-Indigenous people fully immersing themselves in the day, Pickavance believes it's shown a progression into the celebration of Aboriginal culture.
"It's great to see non-Indigenous people understand out culture and I guess some Aboriginal people aren't exposed as well. When I was younger I wasn't given these opportunities to take part (in cultural events)," she said.
Orange Netball Association has been at the forefront of that progression with clubs embracing culture.
"We even have clubs that have incorporated Aboriginal artwork into their uniforms, so with that we have a cohesive response to Aboriginal culture," Pickavance explained.
"Orange United, when they started, have designed their uniforms with Aboriginal artwork. Life Studio and Mardi Aplin started with Aboriginal designed polos with the story of Life Studio on them ... now she's brought out singlets."
With $380 raised for planned Indigenous singlets across all courts, Orange Netball Association's fundraising efforts will continue with plans for a raffle in the following weeks.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
