They might be unbeaten but Orange City Netball Club Craig Harvey Mechanical (OCNCCHM) still has a lot left in its arsenal ahead of a top three clash.
Its opponents, Life Studio, currently sit third in division one of the Orange Netball Association and will certainly be out to cause an upset after defeating Life Studio Mid West Eyes in round five.
OCNCCHM are coming in off one of its more impressive victories last weekend, defeating Kinross Wolaroi School 92-10 and while coach Cindy Gilchrist may not have been present for the game, she was impressed with what she heard.
"I was getting updates as the game went on ... they really clicked on the weekend which is fabulous," she said.
"We had almost a full team on the weekend, a full, healthy team bar one.
"That's the first time we've been at full strength."
For Gilchrist, her opponents will present somewhat of an unknown after player movement over the off-season has presented Life Studio with a chance to re-structure its side.
"It's a different team completely this year, they've got a few new faces, it's going to be a good measure," she said.
"It can be a good judge of where everyone is at because I really don't know how we'll go against Life, they're an awesome outfit, it'll just be who shows up on the day.
"It'll be a good game."
Life Studio isn't the only team who's received somewhat of a face lift with Gilchrist's side also introducing a number of young players into the squad.
That injection of youth has no doubt put them in good stead with players like Bailie-Rose Miller, Ally Kaufman and Emily Williams joining the crew.
"We've got some really good young players, our average age is evening out ... we've got some strong players coming in," Gilchrist said.
"A lot of these girls have been playing at that high level for many years, a couple have been there with us since they were 17 and the progression is natural."
Division one's first vs third fixture will start 1:10pm at Anzac Park before LS Mid West Eyes and Hawks play at 2:30pm.
Orange High School Hornets also play Vipers at 2:30 before OCNC Our City Real Estate round off proceedings against KWS at 3:50pm.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
