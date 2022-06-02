The leader of the pack.
That's Cam Jones, and the position is rightfully his with many of Orange CYMS' juniors, who are currently plying their trade in first grade, coming through under his tutelage.
A hard-working prop, Jones' influence is all over the CYMS club as a whole, having coached plenty of junior grades over the years along with being the current president and under 18s coach.
With players like Ryan Banks debuting this season, along with the emergence of others like Cooper Monk, Liam Kennedy and Patrick Williams, Jones explained seeing juniors come through has kept him motivated to continue playing.
"It's been good, every game apart from the weekend, we've had someone debuting," he said.
"I've coached most of them either in juniors or 18s, even Will Cusack and Dion Jones I coached in juniors, Liam Wilson I've coached him in the last five years.
"It's really good to see those boys coming through, not only from a coaching point of view but now being a mate it's good to be playing alongside them.
"To be quite honest, it's kept me going after a couple of down years with COVID and injuries."
And while Jones is only 27 himself, seeing youngsters come through doesn't make him feel like a spring chicken.
"It does make you feel old, it's not just that, the body makes you feel old," he laughed.
This Sunday at Wade Park, the majority of those juniors will be on show as CYMS looks to extend its unbeaten run in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
But, beware the raging Panther.
Bathurst will come into the game off the back of a 26-26 draw with St Pat's.
A game they probably expected to win after putting 'cricket scores', as Jones described it, on Cowra (64-10) and Hawks (46-4) in rounds five and six.
The hard-working prop knows Panthers will be determined to bounce back after its draw.
"I expect a pretty tough game," he said.
"If you look at their team, they've got a fair base of players that have been there the last couple of years.
"They've been dominant in the competition the last few years so while you've got that base of players you're always going to be a good team."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
