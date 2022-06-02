THE Orange Ex-Services' Club isn't shying away from its commitment to rebuild the clubhouse on the Wentworth golf course despite the cost blowing out.
Originally priced at around $14 million, the project will now come with a $20 million price-tag thanks to some design changes which will add additional floor space, a carpark upgrade and landscaping to the project.
OESC president Graham Gentles updated the budgeted figure on Thursday when announcing construction company Renascent as the successful tenderer for the project.
Renascent regional branch manager Robert Close said earth work was expected to start on the project by the end of this month.
Renascent has already carved out a presence in Orange, with work on the Byng Street Boutique Hotel, The Orchard Domestic Violence Refuge, The Dudley Hospital extension and the Summer Centre upgrade in its regional portfolio.
With the Summer Centre upgrade almost complete, Mr Close said the Wentworth clubhouse project was timel
To be known as 'The Wentworth', the new clubhouse build should take between 18 to 22 months according to Mr Close.
"Depending on how everything goes with the weather, the plan is, towards the end of next year we'll be in a position to look to open if everything goes smoothly," he said.
Mr Gentles said it was an exciting time for not only the former Wentworth Golf Club members, who lost their clubhouse when a fire ripped through it in 2019, but the 18,000 OESC members and the residents of an expanding west Orange.
Material and trade expertise shortages are well documented in the construction industry but Mr Close said Renascent had factored that into its tender and he remained committed to an opening around Christmas next year.
"The aim is also to use local sub-contractors on this project," he said. "There will be obviously times when we have to lean on Sydney for smaller bits and pieces, that are specialist equipment but we're from Orange, we're going to be using local people."
Mr Gentles said the design has been tweaked to better suit the community.
The Ex-Services Club amalgamated with Wentworth Golf Club in late 2019.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
