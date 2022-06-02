Central Western Daily

There'll be no change to Blue Mountains tunnel project timing, Toole says

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier Paul Toole says the plan is to forge ahead with the Blue Mountains tunnel.

THE Great Western Highway tunnel is going ahead.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.