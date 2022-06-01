Former stars heading to the bush.
We've seen it happen across country rugby league, but could a wave of former AFL stars make their way to the regions?
It's a great idea in theory and Shane Mumford, a former star himself, believes it has plenty of merit after Lenny Hayes signed with Bathurst Giants in late April.
"I think certainly, if they're going to be living out this way, like Lenny is. It's a massive signing for them," he said.
"I was actually chatting to Lenny this morning about it, I don't know how many games he'll play with his old worn out body but it's certainly great for them to sign someone of his calibre and knowledge."
The comments came as Mumford made his way to Orange on Wednesday night for training camps with the GWS Giants Development Squad and Orange Tigers.
Rain, hail or shine - even snow couldn't stop the big Ruckman, known as 'Mummy', from visiting despite a rude shock in the morning.
"It's definitely been cold up here, when I opened up the forecast this morning and saw 'feels like -5', I thought I'll definitely need another jacket," Mumford laughed.
Along with his training clinics, Mumford visited James Sheahan Catholic School after hosting programs in Bathurst on Tuesday. The former Giant, Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats legend will head to Dubbo on Thursday as well.
"It's been great, to get out here and see some of the kids and teach them a few skills they might not have been getting taught," he said.
"Obviously there's a bit more knowledge coming from me and (it's good to) give them an insight into what it takes to be an AFL player.
"I think it's great (to run these clinics), the more we can grow the game of AFL, especially out in this area where it's probably a bit more rugby heartland more so than AFL ... it gives these kids a bit more of a buzz and creates more interest."
With the Central West yet to have a player reach the AFL, Mumford added he's been looking to help encourage players from around the area reach their potential.
"I definitely had a couple of good chats with women's players and they were asking if I thought it was a good idea to keep trying to make the Women's AFL," he said.
"I said '100 percent' - the way the game is growing, pay increases and things like that, I couldn't encourage them anymore to achieve their dream."
Casey White, Central West AFL competition and development coordinator, said it's been quite a few years since the region has seen a player of Mumford's talents.
"Phil Davis came out end of 2019 and did a trip to Dubbo, talking to people during the drought," he recalled.
"It was a real battle for people in the Dubbo community at that stage, we just wanted to make everyone was happy, get kids outside running around in the grass again and that visit facilitated it.
"We've had plenty of player visits in the past, as the world changes and everything goes electronic those visits have started to become a bit more online and a little less personal.
"(With this visit) kids are now able to see someone of Mumford's calibre in the flesh and run around with him - it's a great opportunity."
Clinics aren't the only event Mumford will be participating in with Sportsman's Dinners held at Bathurst on Tuesday, Royal Hotel, Orange on Wednesday 7pm and Castlereagh at Dubbo on Thursday.
Tickets for the event at the Royal Hotel can be booked by calling staff with spots still available.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
