Every single week there's blockbusters in this year's Woodbridge Cup and with a ladder so close, each game is must-win.
Currently, in the top six, Manildra and Peak Hill are equal first on 10 points, Canowindra third on eight, CSU fourth on seven while Trundle and Oberon are equal fifth on six.
Advertisement
Five rounds into the Woodbridge Cup season and CSU Mungoes have only played twice at their beloved Diggings Oval.
From two games, they're unbeaten at home but this weekend they'll face their biggest test against a mighty Canowindra Tigers side.
The Tigers will come off a 28-16 win over Oberon with coach Kevin Grimshaw describing it as 'pretty close' against a side that impressed him.
Canowindra's middle proved the difference though, an area of his side that Grimshaw has been working on.
"We dominated the middle of the ruck which went a long way to getting into field position," he said.
"The first few weeks we weren't as dominate as we could've been in the middle.
"I refer back to the Peak Hill game (a 24-22 loss), they out-muscled us, out-enthused us and did everything better than us.
"That motivated a blokes a bit, from then on in we've been striving hard to improve in that area."
Canowindra's middle will be incredibly important coming into its CSU fixture, with the Mungoes not traditionally possessing a large prop and lock rotation.
However, what they lack in size they more than make up for in agility and fitness.
Combine that with Woodbridge Cup representative second-rowers in Finn Grabham and Zac Hunt and you've got a very impressive side.
"They're very agile, I spoke about that to the guys, we'll be a little bit bigger but bigger is not necessarily better," Grimshaw explained.
"We're very aware of those two players (Grabham and Hunt) and whatever else they throw out there.
"I've witnessed CSU at home, they get a good and pretty vocal following, I'm looking forward to it."
While it is an away fixture for the Tigers, it may feel like home as they aim to train at Bathurst on Saturday morning and prop up the local economy, whether that be late-night or early-morning businesses.
Grimshaw also resides in Bathurst.
The Mungoes will come into the game off the back of a scintillating 62-6 victory over Molong Bulls.
Advertisement
You can't ask for a more confidence building match than that, particularly away from home.
With that win, CSU improved its ladder position from fifth to fourth, putting significant pressure on the Tigers.
The home team will need more of the same if they're going to beat an experienced away side.
Lachlan Balcombe has been in great form on the wing, scoring a hat-trick against the Bulls.
However, with Canowindra boasting the best defensive record in the competition, it's going to be one tough battle.
Inspirational captain Ronny Lawrence will continue to appear of the bench, after a 15-minute cameo last week.
Advertisement
Grimshaw confirmed it'll be the same plan this weekend but if this game comes down to the wire with five minutes remaining, will he be able to withstand the urge to put the experienced Lawrence on to seal the game?
That's how we see this game going.
Our nail-biter of the highest standard with two sides who are brilliant with ball in hand.
However, with Canowindra's points against sitting at 56 and CSU at 112, that might be where the difference lies.
Prediction: 20-18 Canowindra's way, with a Jayden Brown penalty goal to win it.
Advertisement
We certainly don't feel like we're going out on a limb here when we say Peak Hill Roosters and Manildra Rhinos will head into the long weekend unbeaten.
Both sides are on top and five from five.
Manildra will play Eugowra at Eugowra this weekend, while Peak Hill host Cargo.
Eugowra and Cargo have struggled immensely this season and it may be another tough weekend.
With Luke and Will Petrie leading Manildra around and Ben McAlpine at the back, the Rhinos were definitely expected to sit high on the ladder this early in the season.
However, Peak Hill have somewhat shot out of a cannon and surprised a few this season.
Advertisement
Blaize Fuller has been sensational at the back and the captain-coach made some very astute signings in Cameron Nolan and Kiyan Shaw.
Both Fuller, Nolan and Chad Hartin were apart of the Woodbridge rep side, and were extremely deserving of selection.
Predicted at seventh in the pre-season, five rounds in I'll admit I got that one wrong.
So after the long weekend who plays who?
You guessed it - Manildra vs Peak Hill.
No prizes for predicting that week's match of the round - we cannot wait.
Advertisement
As CSU and Canowindra prepare to face off this weekend, one of their alumni's Regan Hughes will look to play his fifth game for the North Sydney Bears this weekend in NSW Cup.
Hughes, whose four appearances have been off the bench, will come against a James Segeyaro led Blacktown Sea Eagles.
The Bears currently sit in third while Blacktown are last so here's hoping we get to see some solid minutes for the former Woodbridge Cup star.
With tackle efficiency at 96 per cent, coach Jason Taylor won't be let down.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.