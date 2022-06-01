Central Western Daily

Elodie Anna defeats Emerson Tull at Wollongong to claim the NSW Amateur state title

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 2 2022 - 12:07am, first published June 1 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: Jack Littlefield, Elodie Anna, Dave Littlefield, Elodie's team-mate Cohen and partner Bruce. Photo: Supplied

When the cheers and whistles come for her opponents, Elodie Anna isn't distracted or put off.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.