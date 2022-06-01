When the cheers and whistles come for her opponents, Elodie Anna isn't distracted or put off.
The Orange-based fighter is focused.
Ready for battle.
It's a situation she commonly finds herself in during the last two of her amateur bouts, fighting the home-town hero but making the ring her castle.
On Saturday (May 28), Anna was fighting for the NSW state title, the amateur main event on a Pro-Am card.
Her opponent, Emerson Tull, was fighting in front of her home Wollongong crowd but Anna had enough friends and family around her to handle the occasion.
"The crowd was pretty vocal and it was her gym that organised the fight as well but it didn't bother me," Anna explained.
"I had my support team, my husband and daughter so it was good."
Ironically, Tull originally hails from Gunnedah, where Anna had her last win for the New South Wales novice lightweight title.
After winning the novice event, a state title was another step up but one Anna handled with aplomb, taking out the win.
"I was very happy with the result, it was a great preparation so that's always a relief ... it's always good to have the hard work pay off," she said.
"I think overall, I had the cleaner shots and was more dominant so it was a good fight."
For any trainer to see their fighter take out a title is a proud moment, and none come prouder than Dave Littlefield who was seriously impressed by Anna's performance.
"It was an incredible fight, very worthy of a state title," he said.
"Elodie boxed very smart and stuck to the game plan, she used her skills to create angles to make her opponent miss."
With Anna winning two titles in a row, rest and recovery is the main priority before planning what's ahead.
"Not sure what's my next plan, I'm just taking a few days off now and getting back into the gym this week then having a chat with my trainer," she explained.
"I'll just take the fight and let my trainer do the rest."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
