A gang with a David versus Goliath situation.
Two weeks ago, Central West based digital creative agency Ribbon Gang, found themselves in Sydney at the 2022 Mumbrella CommsCon Awards.
Ribbon Gang were in contention for the 'Best Pro Bono Campaign', up against some of the best public relations communications agencies across Australia and New Zealand.
They didn't only impress at the awards, but they won - a sensational achievement for a rural organisation.
The company's PR strategy was titled 'Who gives a Duck', working in conjunction with Waves of Wellness (WOW), a leading mental health surf therapy charity, running a campaign called 'Ducktober'.
This strategy aimed to help raise awareness and donations for the campaign. Those donation results surpassed the target by 270 per cent. Together WoW and Ribbon Gang raised over $130,000.
In 'Ducktober' (October) more than 2,000 participants signed up and committed to a month of cold water therapy, immersing themselves in cold water every day whether it be the ocean, a pool or the shower. More than 10,000 individual donors supported the campaign.
"At Ribbon Gang, we continually demonstrate that an impact locally, and across the country, does not need to come from the big cities," Ribbon Gang director James Lloyd said.
"With Ribbon Gang headquartered out of the Central West, we aim to continually push the boundaries of what is possible and I think an Agency from the Bush helping with revolutionary Surf Therapy company working right around Australia proves this.
"In doing so, like this campaign, we are able to create work with our clients and partners that is award winning and the best in the industry.
"Being recognised by the largest communications industry news organisations (Mumbrella) while supporting a mental health charity (Waves Of Wellness) is just fantastic. I couldn't be more proud of the team and the result."
The name 'Ducktober' came from the fact 20 per cent of Aussies are suffering from mental health and it's too often flying under the radar - like a duck, on the surface they may look calm and collected, but underneath they're struggling and it was time people started to 'give a duck'.
Founded in 2015 as a small team of three dreamers, today Ribbon Gang is an award-winning agency with a large team and vast portfolio, serving multiple clients in the Central West with an office and staff based in Orange, Bathurst and Sydney.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
