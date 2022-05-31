For Bec Ford, Indigenous culture is close to her heart.
Playing for any Indigenous side is a chance to represent her family, herself and her culture.
And on June 9, she'll get to do just that on the national rugby league stage after selection in the First Nations Gems squad for the upcoming Harvey Norman National Championships.
After the passing of her grandmother, Ford's selection has been an emotional journey and something she's relishing the chance to do.
"I'm extremely proud," she said.
"I'm proud to represent my culture, my people and my Nan.
"I lost my Nan last year and she was a very proud Wiradjuri woman who faced a lot of adversity in her life so I'm really doing this for her and I hope she's proud of me."
After impressing with Western Rams over the years, Ford was advised of her selection 'four or five weeks ago' with the squad announced on May 27.
Former Western Rams coach Jess Skinner will take charge of the Gems side.
"Jess has done a lot of coaching in last couple of years with Western Rams and assistant coach of Newcastle Knights NRLW team," Ford explained.
"When I played Western Rams they (selectors) were watching there and I think that's where I got picked up from.
"I've done a lot of the NRL pathways before I had my son Billy so I think she said she had me earmarked for that position for a while but it was pending my performance with the Rams."
Cultural activities for the First Nations side will begin this weekend, as they connect in local Gold Coast communities and the Northern Rivers region.
With women from all over Australia and the Torres Strait Islands selected in the squad, the team will spend three days in camp before its first match on June 9 against Northern Territory.
The Championship acts as a development tournament for female players to compete at under 19s and opens level with scouts from NRLW sides and national coaches also in attendance to identify the potential recruitment target.
The grand final of the tournament will be played on June 12.
Ford has also been named co-captain of the side and is excited by the opportunity to make friendships and memories that will last forever.
"I think I know one (player in my team), I honestly don't know many of them which is really nice," she said.
"I'm really excited to create a life long bond with those girls - that's the exciting part - meeting new people, meeting the coaching staff and making friends and playing good footy."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
