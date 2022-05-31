The top of Mount Canobolas has been closed as Cabonne Council braces for snow in the region on Tuesday evening.
The decision to close the mountain's summit, which sits just shy of an elevation of 1400 metres, was made due to the "predicted severe weather", council said in a statement.
The mountain has been closed since 3pm on May 31.
"The roads will be inspected and reassessed (on Wednesday) morning, with an update from council to follow," the statement said.
The feels-like temperature in Orange dipped to a low of minus-8.1 degrees Celsius just after 3pm on Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology's meteye is forecasting the best of the snow to fall at around 7am on Wednesday morning.
It comes after an icy storm in Orange on Monday left at least 10 homes damaged, as State Emergency Services brace for more wild weather this week.
Between 2pm and 2am across Monday and Tuesday wind speeds peaked at 80 kilometres-per-hour and 20 millimetres of rain was recorded, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The SES responded to approximately 20 local incidents over the 12 hour period, with the majority described as "fairly large in nature".
While "a very significant number" of trees came down onto properties, no serious injuries have been reported in Orange.
The storm could be a sign of things to come, with a Severe Weather Warning predicting "damaging winds" for much of NSW this week.
"This morning we had 25 personnel attending to approximately 20 different call-outs," SES Unit Commander Rob Stevens said.
"There were several cases where trees came down and were either precariously hanging over a house, or actually skewered in through the roof and narrowly missed the occupants.
"Most of the call-outs that we had were fairly large in nature, and there were several trees that came down either partially or entirely onto people's houses."
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Weather Warning for much of NSW this week, and predicts "damaging winds."
A spokesperson for Weatherzone told the Central Western Daily Orange is on the boarder of the danger zone, and could still be lashed by further storms.
Mr Stevens agreed: "We do expect to be in for a big week, we're starting to prep our teams and prep the equipment for a long haul.
"[For people wanting to protect themselves], it's probably a bit to late to start inspecting trees because there's really not much that can be done now.
"However, tie trampolines down or flip them over on their head because these become missiles very quickly ... they can and do get picked up and sent streets down.
"Little things like that can definitely make our own homes safer during these storms."
With temperatures quickly dropping and winter set to get underway, the first snow of the year is also expected to arrive this week.
