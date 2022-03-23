sport, local-sport,

An eight-hour round trip to Gunnedah was well worth it for Elodie Anna on Saturday (March 19) as the Orange-based boxer fought for the New South Wales novice lightweight title. Naturally a featherweight or bantamweight, Anna proceeded to go up a division in order to fight for the title and did so with aplomb, winning in a four-round fight against local Lucinda Lane. After losing at Wodonga two weeks ago, the learning curve from that points decision paid off for Anna. "I thought I won that fight but sometimes that happens," she said. "Sometimes it's better to use straight punches because it's more clear (for the judges) so that's what I took from that fight. "It (Gunnedah) was a close fight ... I probably (landed) more straight punches to her and she did more body work. "I was very happy (with the result) - you train hard everyday so it's good to have a win." Competing in front of a parochial Gunnedah crowd, the lack of a home ground advantage didn't affect Anna with a terrific coaching team by her side. "Living in a small town you always travel to fight somewhere else so it doesn't bother me," she said. "It was a good crowd, they clapped everyone and I had good support as well with the Littlefield team and I could hear them, they were pretty loud." Saturday's win for the boxer is apart of a long journey after starting the sport in 2015 while living at North Queensland. A big break inbetween led to her return to boxing in 2020 before linking with Littlefield Boxing in November last year. Despite the time off, boxing was always on her mind. "When I started I was living in the outback and there weren't many opportunities so I didn't get a chance at it," she said. "I didn't want to stop so I just wanted to see what I could do and keep doing what I love." With a strong contingent of fighters at the Littlefield gym, three to four boxers will compete in Sydney late April with potential plans in the future to place Anna in featherweight or bantamweight fights. "I think she has the skills and maturity to challenge for NSW and Australian titles later this year," trainer Dave Littlefield said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/5ccbf696-c584-40ad-a351-f7c34cb1d026.jpg/r0_152_1536_1020_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg