A low pressure system hovering over the Great Australian Bight, and the associated cold front being dragged along with it, is expected to strengthen as it moves across New South Wales on Monday, forcing the Bureau of Meterology to issue a massive state-wide weather warning. The BoM is expecting damaging winds averaging 70 kilometres-per-hour, with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h, to hit Orange and the Central West around lunchtime on Monday. Experts say the already saturated soils in the region pose a risk with such gusty winds on the radar, with concerns those conditions could result in the toppling of trees and powerlines. The weather warning envelopes the entire state. The State Emergency Service (SES) advises people should move vehicles under cover or away from trees and secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony. The SES also urges people to report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill. "Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires," the warning says. Orange received 14 millimetres of rain over the weekend and, on the back of the bumper cold front sweeping NSW, the start of the working week will only get wetter. Weatherzone.com is forecasting a 90 per cent chance of rain on Monday, with anywhere up to 40mm possible as the long, dark clouds begin to glide over Orange, signalling the start of winter. Those clouds are expected to bring snow, too, with the Bureau of Meterology's meteye predicting the best falls for Wednesday morning, with Orange expected to reach a top of just 5 degrees Celsius on what will be the opening day of the winter season. Mount Canobolas will almost certainly cop its first snow falls of the season, with the initial predictions forecasting the mercury to reach just 3 degrees at the top of the mountain - which is just shy of an elevation of 1400 metres. Friday is also expected to be cold and wet, with a top of 8 degrees and a 90 per cent chance of rain.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/6a99b70f-df3f-4324-bed9-caeba17d4116.png/r0_73_700_469_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg