VICTORIAN-based civil engineering company Symal Infrastructure is expected to start earthworks for Orange's sports precinct project next month. Symal Infrastructure was awarded the $8.8 million contract following advice from the NSW Public Works Advisory, with Orange City Council rubber-stamping the deal in a closed meeting on May 17. Council CEO David Waddell said NSW Public Works would continue to provide strategic oversight for the project. "It's 25 million dollars so they want to know their money is being spent well," he said. Orange Mayor Jason Hamling welcomed the latest milestone. "Locals have seen the work that's happened on-site in recent weeks to prepare for the site for the next stage," Cr Hamling said. "With the rest of the community, I'm looking forward to going out there in the coming months to see the huge earthmoving machinery start work." Weather permitting, earthworks are expected to start by the end of June and it's expected the eight sports fields which are part of the project will be able to be used by this time next year. The sloping topography of the site, from Forest Road to Huntley Road, will be transformed to contain three levels to house the athletics track, the eight fields and a marquee stadium for 8000 spectators. Stormwater drains will also be installed while topsoil will be stored for later use. Earthworks are expected to take around five months. Detailed design and tenders for other elements of the precinct, such as the athletics track will follow later this year. Orange City Council Sport and Recreation Committee chair, Cr Tammy Greenhalgh was also excited about progress on the site. She said so far 650 pine logs have been removed for processing. "Other tree branches and trees that weren't suitable for processing have been chipped and will be used for mulching onsite to help create the parkland setting," Cr Greenhalgh said. "There's an extensive landscape plan for the parklands ... when the project is finished there will be more trees on site than there were at the start." Fences have been erected around all the established trees that will be kept. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

