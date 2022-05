news, local-news,

Three people have been taken to hospital following an accident on Bathurst Road. Orange Police Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said two vehicles were involved in the accident near the intersection of Allenby Road, close to the Taco Bell restaurant. Inspector Atkins said at this stage there did not appear to be any serious injuries, with the three people taken taken to hospital for a "check." Police are still at the scene. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/1441fe4f-d144-4bcf-b323-1d3e2e894471.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg