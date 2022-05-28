sport, local-sport,

Name a better duo than Guy Burgess and Craig Sugden; we'll wait. The Waratahs pair bagged seven goals between them in a 7-0 rout of Dubbo Bulls during round eight of the Western Premier League. "As we said mid-week, we just wanted to be clinical and bring a bit more energy to the game," he said. "We came out of the blocks and started pretty good. We banged a few good goals but then started slow in the second half. "We found that next gear and really gave it to them. That was our first home game in nearly a month, which helped a little as well." The home side went into the break 3-0 up, and despite lacking in intensity to start the second 45, they quickly picked things up again. "The boys are just determined to set the precedence, get the three points and keep putting pressure up top of the ladder," Scimone added. It was Burgess who took ultimate bragging rights on the day, nailing four goals to Sugden's three. He said it was good to see the team take its chances. "We just have to keep playing how we know we can and keep turning up every game," he said. "If we turn up every game then we're in with a chance at the end of the year. We know everyone can score, no matter where from." As for pitching a shutout on top of the goal-fest, Burgess said: "It's rare, but we'll take it when we can get it." Scimone said Burgess' form-finding four was of much delight to everyone. "Guy has had a couple of quiet rounds and we changed positions today. He proved a point to the coaches that he can cause havoc," he said. "He did so last year against Bulls, so it was definitely the right choice to put him back up top." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/ec7df334-3dce-43d3-8be7-b89231013bc1.JPG/r507_483_4668_2834_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg