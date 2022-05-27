sport, local-sport,

They're sitting in second but Orange Waratahs need to keep the foot on the throttle this weekend as they prepare for a tough Dubbo Bulls fixture. With Bulls sitting fourth in the Western Premier League, Saturday will be one of the game's of the round as 'Tahs coach Adam Scimone prepares for a similar side from last year. "They're pretty similar to last year, we drew 2-2 to them in Dubbo and I think we put 5 or 6 past them at home so I'd be happy with that again," he said. "They're definitely a top four side, they've been quiet achievers this year. "I said to the boys last night we've got to improve every game, it's a very congested top four." With Panorama sitting on 16 points on top of the ladder, the next three spots are closely contested between 'Tahs, Bathurst 75s and Bulls. Waratahs are on 13 points with the latter two on 12. Scimone knows every game is as tense as the other. "A slip up can put us back to fourth, we've got to keep putting pressure on Panorama," he said. "We've got to win ... start strong, limit their chances and hopefully keep another clean sheet. "We're aiming for three points but it's not going to be easy, we need to be on our game." After a 2-0 win over Mudgee last week, Waratahs come into the game with good form and his side's defence is what's impressed the coach the most. "They didn't make it easy for us, it's a positive to get another win and clean sheet. I think that's three (clean sheets) for the year, it's never easy travelling so getting the points away is good," Scimone said. "You need to minimise goals conceded, if you're conceding too many goals it's not good for anyone. "Bracko's (Adam Brackenridge) has been really good this year, credit to him and credit to the squad, defence starts at the front so we're pretty happy with it. "If you make it hard for teams not to score you usually get the cookies." While wins are coming the way of 'Tahs, Scimone wants his team to be brutal in front of goal and strong with possession. "For us, it's retention, we seem to be giving the ball away to the opposition too easily, that final pass we're lacking," he said. "And again finishing our chances, we are creating a lot of chances and our goal difference is pretty good but I think we need to work on that still. "Against CYMS and Barnies we were pretty clinical, I just want to go back to it." In other Western Premier League fixtures, Barnies will play Parkes Cobras at Sir Jack Brabham Park 3:15pm on Saturday. Orange CYMS travel to Bathurst to play Panorama FC at 5pm on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/21cbc009-5106-4367-8c44-95ee8bc2cf1c.JPG/r0_471_5568_3617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg