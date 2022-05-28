sport, local-sport,

A few sprinklings of magic was all Alahna Ryan and her Dubbo Roos needed to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Travelling to Pride Park to take on Orange City, the top-of-the-table visitors were hoping to replicate the 61-0 drubbing they handed the Lions the last time these two sides met. But a "much improved" Lions defence held the opposition to just 22 points in the Westfund Fergsuson Cup clash as the home side was shut out. City coach Tom McCutheon was pleased with what he saw despite the loss. "We've got a few girls who are only just starting rugby so the week-on improvements that I've seen have been amazing," he said. "I'm always amazed at how committed the girls are out there. They're always getting up, they're always making their tackles and being physical. It's one of the big positives in the team." The first half was when the visitors most of their damage, going into the break 17-0 up, thanks to a double from Ryan, as well as a five-pointer to Danielle Plummer. With rain about for much of the second half, it took until the last play of the game for Dubbo to add to their lead. With time running out, the Roos tried their luck with a kick into open space. A near full-field chase by Lakeisha Hull ended with her dribbling the ball over the line to grab a try in spectacular fashion. Ryan said it was a good feeling to get the win. "We had a lot of girls out today, ten girls out," she said. "We pretty much had a whole new forward pack out there and some inexperienced girls. They stepped up for us today to help us get the win." Adding to Ryan's excitement, the win also came on her birthday. "I'm really excite to get a double and a win on my birthday," she said. "It's always a bonus." Janalee Conroy joked that the sloppy play in parts from her side could be put down in part to the change in climate. "We're used to the Dubbo weather, so that probably played a part," she said. "It's only the start of the season, so it's good to get some of the younger ones and inexperienced ones get that game time early on in the year, which will help them and us come closer to finals." ROOS 22(Tries; Alahna Ryan 2, Danielle Plummer, Lakeisha Hull. Conversion; Alahna Ryan 1) defeated LIONS 0

