The sudden death of a young boy has sent shockwaves throughout the rugby league community. Ibrahim 'Abe' Maki was just 11 years old when he died on May 13. Abe was a member of the Orange CYMS Junior Rugby League Football Club, having most recently played in an under 11s side this year. CYMS JRLFC secretary, Nerissa Clarke, said he was a "beloved member" of the playing group. "He was super passionate about his rugby league and loved coming to football. That's come through more so with speaking to the family," she said. "I think sometimes as rugby league administrators, we don't realise the impact we have on these kids, how much they love their footy and how it makes up such an important part of their lives. That's really shone through for me over the last two weeks, just how much little Abe loved his football." Following Abe's death, organisations such as Lifeline and Stand By Me were brought into the club, to help support players, parents and coaches through this time. NRL players such as Manly's Sean Keppie and Wests' Stefano Utoikamanu even posted video messages of support. "Obviously having to relay the news to all of his little teammates was heart-breaking," Ms Clarke added. "We had sessions down at Norton Park where players were able to attend, just to start to talk about things and know they have the support there if they want to speak further. "That's been an amazing support to us." As well as emotional support, there has also been an outpouring of financial help for Abe's family. A GoFundMe page was set up by the club's secretary and has managed to raise more than $10,000. "It's been widespread right across NSW, but also our local Orange community has been amazing," Ms Clarke added. "We can't thank people enough for people giving so generously." This weekend will see all but one of the club's junior teams take to the field at Norton Park. Ms Clarke said the fundraising will continue there, with special tributes for Abe also on the cards. "We'd always planned that we'd do a tribute round. What we didn't expect was the outpouring of support we received from all the clubs last weekend," she added. "At midday, when the hands on the clock are facing the heavens on Saturday. We'll be meeting with all the players out on the field. "There will also be a memory box made, where people will be able to write a little note for Abe, pop it in a jar and we'll collate all of them together and present them to the family at a later date." While no official cause of death has been released, police said that it was not suspicious.

