Woodbridge Cup is into round five of the 2022 season and adding on to our new MCDONALD ON MONDAY column, the Central Western Daily be bringing our readers another weekly rugby league piece to feast your eyes on. Welcome to CUP CORNER, a deep dive into the Woodbridge Cup, a small town competition where bush footy is often at its best. It's the battle of the cats. Canowindra versus Oberon. Woodbridge versus Mid-West even. Third versus fourth. Come 1.30pm on Saturday at Tom Clyburn Oval, one side will keep its spot in the top four while the other may have CSU nipping at its heels with the latter playing the Bulls at Molong on Friday night. Oberon have proved this season how smart the merger between Mid-West and Woodbridge was, as they currently sit fourth after a massive 48-22 win over Molong, a 42-34 defeat of Condobolin at Condobolin along with a 48-24 victory against Eugowra in round one. In round two they were taught a lesson against a brilliant Manildra outfit, losing 40-10 at home. One noticeable problem with Oberon is its defence. Conceding 120 points in four games isn't going to win competitions. Compare that to Canowindra who have only had 40 points put against them and only four in its last two games. "It (our defence) has been really good, we've changed our attitude in defence from the Peak Hill game, which is really pleasing. Look at Trundle, we were under pressure a lot and still worked hard, that rolled through to the weekend in Cargo," Canowindra coach Kevin Grimshaw said. If Oberon wants to show it's the real deal then there can't be any gaps in defence this weekend and that might be an impossible task with Canowindra scoring 170 points this season, the most of any club. Captain-coach Abel Lafaoseu knows the task ahead of him and is aware there'll be a wily Grimshaw standing on the sideline, pulling all the right strings. "It's going to be a tough game, they're one of the best teams in the comp and we're playing them at their home," he told the Western Advocate. "I know Kev, when I went to Pat's before COVID he was coaching there, he was doing the 18s. I know now he's got a few 18s from Pats that are there, he's got a few from Mudgee and yeah, he's a good coach. "Hopefully we've got our A-game when we play over there." For us, an A+ game is needed when travelling to Tom Clyburn Oval, and there's been no bigger proof of that than round three when Canowindra defeated Trundle 30-0, playing most of the game with 12 players and 10 minutes with 11. It left Grimshaw speechless and the Canowindra crowd in awe. After a 24-22 loss to Peak Hill in round two, the Tigers are back in title-contending form and they'll be almost unbeatable this weekend. However, if the Oberon captain-coach turns up playing a 10/10 game then fortunes may change. "Last time I saw them play was the Group 10 grand final in 2017," Grimshaw said. "I don't know whether many are still playing for them. I know Abel because he played with St Pats, he's a very good player; big, strong guy with the footy and can whack in defence, our boys will know they're in for a contest." While Lafaoseu will be hard to handle, Canowindra may have its courageous captain Ronny Lawrence back in the fold, ready to take him on. "He should be back this week, he had a training run last night (Wedneday) and was pretty close last week, I'll put him in the squad depending how he'll pull up of training," Grimshaw said. "He'll make a huge difference to our team, his calming influence on the field and talk the boys around the field which is what we'll greatly appreciate. "With Abel's experience, I know what benefit he'll be to Oberon and I know what benefit Ronny will be to us." Prediction: Canowindra 30 def Oberon 10. At Charles Sturt University Bathurst, Friday night has never been the noted as the big night out - not when I attended anyway. It was Cheeky Tuesdays at Kings Hotel, DK at the Eddy or Ox, Thursday at the Uni bar then Saturdays wherever. Well, maybe CSU will find the bright lights of Molong as its party haven on Friday as the Molong Recreation Ground plays host to the Bulls and Mungoes at 7.30pm. The huge Woodbridge Cup fixture is a history-maker with the first night game under new lights at the venue. Molong have had a rough start to the season, securing one win to sit in 10th however the big Friday night crowd might have the boys fired up. The game is huge for CSU too who require a win to step into the top four with Oberon and Canowindra sitting one point above them. In a sign of how well all teams are bonding together after the merger between Mid-West and Woodbridge a christening has forced a change of times at Tom Clyburn Oval. Youth League will kick off at 12.20pm, while first grade is changed to 1.30pm with League Tag at 3. With the Oberon women attending a christening, Canowindra were only happy to oblige to a re-scheduling. Canowindra coach Kevin Grimshaw has been a big fan of the merger and been delighted with the competitiveness of other teams. The Bathurst-based Grimshaw also can't wait to play at his home. "Everyone's getting along," he said. "I reckon it's great, it's fantastic, I can't wait to come to here (Bathurst) and play CSU at Diggings Oval, I reckon that'll be great."

