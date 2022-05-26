sport, local-sport,

In the wild, the Lion versus the Roo would be an interesting contest. And it'll be equally as intriguing this weekend with Orange City Lions playing Dubbo Roos at Pride Park in the Blowes Clothing Cup. Dubbo grabbed victory back in round one with an extremely close 18-13 scoreline, and Orange will be determined to change its fortunes this weekend. As has been the case for most of the season, City had plenty of attacking opportunities but the final touch went astray. "We played well against Dubbo, they were very good defensively, we had a lot of chances and were in their 22 for most of the game and just didn't capitalise," Orange City captain Logan Buckley said. "All the boys are up for it, we're just missing a few things and making simple mistakes that are easy fixes." With City yet to register a win, Buckley believes the key to a turnaround in form will come on the training paddock. "We're figuring out our structure still, we're getting better at it," he said. "There's a few tweaks we've made at training, we're training a lot better and all the boys are definitely up for a big game this weekend." A Kinross junior who started with Orange City in under 17s, Buckley's rise through the Lions ranks has come quickly after the 20-year-old was appointed captain two weeks ago against Orange Emus. For Buckley, it wasn't something he expected to happen so quickly. "It's a pretty big surprise," he said. "I'm excited ... they've definitely got around me which is good." "I'm more than happy to do it, and can't wait to lead the boys to a few wins this season." While Buckley made only have a few years in top flight Central West Rugby after his first grade debut last season, the No.8 has enjoyed learning off City's two new recruits in Nathan Ah Kee and Markus Burton. "They're two of the best players I've ever played with," he said. "They know a lot about rugby and they bring a lot of knowledge and help us with our basic skills."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/0ecf0170-e03e-4031-b1dc-550ac81b3b8e.jpg/r229_158_1010_599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg