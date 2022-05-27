news, local-news,

A man has appeared in court charged with carrying out a late-night sexual assault. On Wednesday, May 25, police received a report that a 30-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man on William Street at about 1.30am. Following inquiries, a 46-year-old man was arrested in Orange later that day. He was taken to Orange Police Station where he was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault - inflict actual bodily harm. The man, who police said lived in Orange, was refused bail and appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, May 26. At the court hearing, he was remanded in custody to reappear on July 21. As inquiries continue, anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, has dash cam footage, or information that may assist police with their inquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

